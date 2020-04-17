New video gaming terminals coming to Central Pa. truck stops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Second State Gaming is announcing the approval of video gaming terminals at four truck stop locations in Central Pennsylvania.

On April 1, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved video game terminal establishment licenses for four locations where Second State Gaming will operate, maintain and service VGTs.

Patrons will soon be able to visit Second State Gaming rooms in Carlisle, Jonestown, Hamburg, and Mifflinville.

VGTs are very similar to the slot machines seen at a casino. Second State Gaming’s machines go through rigorous testing and undergo a validation process to ensure they meet compliance with national and state standards in order to be approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“We’re excited to begin providing truck stop owners in Pennsylvania with top-of-the-line VGTs to expand their offerings and increase their revenue. We look forward to the start of operations at these locations,” said Jennifer Caruso, Vice President of Operations for Second State Gaming.

Licensed truck stop VGT locations in Pennsylvania can host up to five gaming machines in an approved video gaming area.