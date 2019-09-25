New workshops tackles gender pay gap, gives women salary negotiation help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Equal pay, for equal work – a simple phrase but often not a reality for many women in the workplace.

Tuesday night was the first in a series of workshops that are designed to give women the ins and outs of when and how to, successfully, ask for more money.

“When it comes to us personally, on a professional level, we [as women] take a step back and I think we need to be more assertive,” said Matha Dixon, who’s currently up for a big promotion. “With that, I feel should come to a very large pay increase, and I don’t feel I’m capable of negotiating right now with the skills that I have.”

So, Dixon came to the WorkSmart workshop, hosted by the Pennsylvania Commission for Women and the American Association for University Women (AAUW). The workshop covered everything from why women hold back during salary negotiations to what women should walk into an interview with, so they’re prepared.

The workshop comes at a time when, according to the AAUW, women still only make an estimated 80 cents on the dollar compared to men.

“If you have the skills to adapt and evolve, you should also have the pay scale that is going to grow with you,” Dixon said.

“We as women will often advocate for everyone and everybody except our own selves,” said Ann Pehle, President of the PA chapter of AAUW.

Pehle said negotiating skills get rusty over the years, so preparation is key.

“How many times do you ask for a promotion or a raise? Maybe five or seven over the course of your career,” said Pehle. “We as women will often advocate for everyone and everybody except our own selves. Women are not supposed to be confident or assertive; when we are, we’re sometimes labeled. You’ll learn about how to express your value, the skills, experiences, techniques that you need to bring to that job search.”

Pehle said research and prepare before any interview. Know your target salary and the market value of the position you’re applying to in the city in which you’re applying. Set a target for your salary, and stretch it upward to create a salary range. Don’t bring up a desired salary until there’s an offer on the table.

Be sure to speak to a company’s or boss’ unique likes, such as streamlining processes or cutting overhead, things that they have an interest in, and use product names and services during your interview. It’ll show you not only did your research, but also how your skills and abilities might help the company.

“Sometimes it is about transparency, and women just aren’t aware that they’re not being paid at the same rate as men,” said Randi Teplitz, Chair of the PA Commission for Women. “It’s important to give them the tools and the skills that they need so that they’re on equal footing with their male counterparts. Seventy-five percent of minimum wage workers are women.”

Another big reason experts say women may hold back is that they often view their jobs as support positions and supplementary, and therefore, less important.

If you missed this workshop, there are several more scheduled later this fall. They’re all free and open to the public – more information on dates, times and locations can be found here.