New Year’s Eve celebration in Harrisburg are going virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The traditional City of Harrisburg New Year’s Eve Celebration will be virtual this year due to the pandemic according to the city.

“While New Year’s Eve may be different this year, there are still plenty of fun virtual activities planned for a safe celebration at home,” says Mayor Papenfuse.

Families can sign up and reserve a free balloon drop kit to enjoy a “Countdown to Kid-Night” celebration at home while watching the virtual countdown that will feature Rascal of the Harrisburg Senators.

The deadline to reserve a balloon drop kit is Monday, Dec. 14, or while supplies last and you can register to get your kit here.

A virtual countdown to midnight will feature iconic locations and businesses around Harrisburg followed by a video of fireworks from previous years.

Residents and local businesses are invited to share photos and messages to be shown alongside the fireworks and can submit them online by Monday, Dec. 21 here.

Restaurants and businesses offering dining, takeout specials or other sales happening on New Year’s Eve can be found online here, it will be updated so check back frequently.