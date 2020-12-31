New Year’s Eve police presence increases due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Things will look different at popular bars and restaurants this New Year’s Eve.

The popular restaurant row in Harrisburg will see state police and liquor control enforcement officers enforcing the governor’s no indoor dining orders.

Corporal Brent Miller says the goal is to deter business owners from violating the governors mandate and liquor control enforcement officers will handle the bulk of the duties.

Miller says the numbers show the focus has never been about writing citations.

Since July there have been over 63 thousand checks, 19 hundred warnings and 450 violations issued.

State police will also patrol neighbors to make sure people socializing in house parties are not violating social distancing guidelines.