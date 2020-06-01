New York man indicted after stealing mail in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — In January Steelton police received information from U.S. postal inspectors that a group of men was tampering with mail in the blue curbside mailboxes in the Harrisburg area.

Officers arrested Marlon Valoy De La Rosa, age 21, of Bronx, New York, and two others.

De La Rosa was indicted May 29, by a federal grand jury on mail theft, attempted bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and criminal conspiracy charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, De La Rosa along with two other individuals, tampered with a U.S. Mail blue collection box using a white rope with an object attached to it to “fish” into the mailbox’s opening.

The indictment also alleges that De La Rosa, along with two other individuals, were in possession of what appeared to be a “washed” check—a check from which the writing had been visibly removed—several debit cards in different names, and a stolen license plate that is believed to have been used for mail fishing.

Indictments are only allegations, a sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by a Judge.

The maximum penalty under federal law for attempted bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years’ imprisonment. Mail theft and conspiracy are each punishable by up to five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to sentences imposed for other offenses. All three charges may also carry a fine and a term of supervised

release following imprisonment.

