Newly renovated Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg reopens, promotes private movie screenings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After closing for the month of December due to the coronavirus pandemic, Midtown Cinema is back.

First of all, it’s newly renovated. Secondly, they’re not selling individual tickets right now, but rather group tickets.

Groups of 10 or fewer can go online and reserve a room to enjoy a movie. This is to prevent the spread of COVID. Each space is cleaned before and after.

“It’s been really great to have people back because we can offer them a safe space for their pod to leave their home temporarily for a couple of hours to enjoy one of their favorite movies together, in a theater,” said Stuart Landon, director of community engagement for Midtown Cinema.

To make a reservation, visit Midtown Cinema’s website. It costs $99 for members and $129 for non-members.