Next Level Gun Club educating teenagers on gun safety in Harrisburg area

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit Next Level Gun Club held its first event Saturday afternoon at Vanatta Park in Swatara Township.

Organizers say they want to educate young people about the importance of gun, safety, training, and the second amendment at an early age. This is so they will have a better understanding of legal gun ownership when they become adults.

“What it is about the firearm you have to respect, which is everything,” Co-founder Aviane Chase said. “You can never pick up a firearm tomorrow and never heard about it and look up different videos and know exactly what to do with that firearm. You can’t just leave a firearm in the house, especially if you have children.”

The Next Level Gun Club will host more safety events in the upcoming months, and will take kids to local gun ranges.