NFL player’s startup ‘The Bridge’ working to transform old Bishop McDevitt building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work, eat, live, learn, play: NFL player Garry Gilliam says that’s what makes an “eco-village.”

The Harrisburg-native released plans Thursday for his real estate development startup called The Bridge. The company is looking to transform old, abandoned buildings into useful places.

Its first project is the old Bishop McDevitt High School building on Market Street, but it’s still very early in the planning process. The Bridge is organizing meetings in January and February for community members to give feedback on how they’d like the space used.

Gilliam envisions solar panels, water collection, and urban agriculture, with a mix of office, commercial, entertainment and learning spaces.

His team hopes to bring the idea across the country, but he says it’s important to start in the Midstate.

“Harrisburg’s first,” said Corey Dupree, COO of The Bridge. “We have to take care of home. Harrisburg’s a food desert. A food desert’s where you have to travel more than one mile to get the grocery store. That’s Kline Village.”

Gilliam says the work will be paid for by investors and through fundraising.

“It’s a mixed-use development, being able to do all of those in one place,” Gilliam said. ‘The sustainability aspect comes in that eat portion, creating urban indoor agriculture that’s fully sustainable.”

Gilliam, Dupree and The Bridge CFO Dezwaan Dubois all went to Milton Hershey.

The Bridge’s chief community officer is Jordan Hill. He went to Steelton and also played in the NFL with Gilliam.

Community members interested in getting involved can email volunteer@thebridgehbg.com.