No charges after Middletown school incident, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – No charges will be filed in connection to a physical altercation at Middletown Area Middle School earlier this month.

Lower Swatara Township police said a Nov. 15 incident involving a teacher and students was thoroughly investigated and all video recordings, witness interviews, and related information were carefully reviewed.

After consultation with the Dauphin County district attorney’s office, it has been decided that no criminal charges or juvenile allegations are warranted in this case, police said.

Authorities were investigating whether the teacher acted inappropriately after stepping in to separate two students involved in the altercation.