No hunting-related shooting incidents recorded during 2019 turkey season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2019, Pennsylvania’s spring turkey season hit an all-time high for hunter safety, for the first time in history, not a single hunting-related shooting incident was recorded during the season.

With the statewide spring turkey season about to begin, the state’s hunters have a record performance to match.

“Hunter safety has been at the forefront of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s thinking for decades upon decades, and through effective requirements and programs to educate our hunters, incredible improvements have been made over the years,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunting in Pennsylvania is as safe as it’s ever been. But at the same time, we continue to work toward an even better safety record. Perfection is always the goal, and I couldn’t be more proud of the perfect performance our spring turkey hunters turned in last year.”

Hunter-safety results from the 2019 spring turkey season are part of a larger report on hunter safety from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Overall in 2019, there were 26 hunting-related shooting incidents injuries caused by sporting arms while hunting or trapping. It was the seventh consecutive year with fewer than 30 and one of the safest years on record. However, four of the incidents in 2019 were fatal.

The game commission says 58% of incidents reported in 2019 were inflicted by others, and the primary cause of hunting-related shooting incidents, 42% was a victim being in the line of fire. The second most common cause was the unintended discharge of a firearm.

“Following a multi-year initiative to reduce the number of incidents during turkey seasons through education and awareness, the Game Commission is happy to announce a full calendar year without any turkey hunting-related shooting incidents,” said Hunter-Trapper Education Coordinator Meagan Thorpe.

To view the Game Commission’s 2019 HRSI report, visit www.pgc.pa.gov and click the Hunting Related Shooting Incidents link on the Hunter-Trapper Education page.