HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of the city are still under dealing with the aftermath of water main break that occurred Sunday.

Water company crews are still working near Front and North streets. A boil water advisory is still in effect some businesses remain closed.

The YMCA is still open but the situation hasn’t been easier for members and residents nearby.

There is still no timetable from Capitol Region Water for when the boil water advisory will be lifted.