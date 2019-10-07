No word on crashed plane removal plan from Susquehanna River

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The plane that crashed landed in the Susquehanna River on Friday evening is still in the water Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is up to the owner of the plane to come up with a plan to get it removed.

Officials at Harrisburg International Airport say the removal of the plane won’t be easy and the Fish and Boat Commission may become involved in the case if the plane starts to leak oil or something else.

There is no word on when the plane will be removed.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 plane was headed for HIA from New York when it missed the runway and had to land in the Susquehanna River, said airport officials.

The pilot reported to emergency dispatchers that he was having engine problems. A man and woman were on board and are expected to be ok.

The FAA is still investigating the crash.