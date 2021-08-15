Nonprofit in Harrisburg holds giveaway to help area students prep for school year

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids are returning to school soon and a nonprofit is in Harrisburg making sure everyone has the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

Love Works 91 is a new nonprofit sponsoring a bookbag giveaway on Sunday at Veterans Park off Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township.

The group was able to distribute over 100 backpacks filled with all school basics and needs, including rulers, paper and calculators.

“Basically all I’m doing is God’s work and doing random acts of kindness,” Love Works 91 founder Toyia Plater said. “That’s all I want to do because love truly works.”

The event also had free food. Each child attendee was also given a goodie bag with a gift card, masks and candy to enjoy.