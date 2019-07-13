Nonprofit known for Artsfest, Derby Day to dissolve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate organization that has been around for more than 40 years supporting arts has announced it’s dissolving.

The nonprofit Jump Street is in the process of dissolving, according to a recent statement released by its board of directors.

The statement read:

“The Board of Directors has recently decided to start the process of dissolving the organization. To say much more on the issue would be irresponsible for anyone involved with Jump Street. This is one of many conscientious and devoted choices that the Board of Directors has made over the last several years and we are only just beginning the process.”

The art nonprofit was known for organizing annual city events like Artsfest and Derby Day.