Northern Dauphin Human Services Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County employee who works at the Elizabethville-based Northern Dauphin Human Services Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person has not been at the center since March 20 and has since sought medical care. This is the first positive case among the county’s workforce.

Dauphin Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries, and George Hartwick have closed the facility and look to have it properly cleaned and sanitized with guidelines from the CDC.

The commissioners are closely monitoring the situation while staff at the center who have had contact with the person are now under self-quarantine.