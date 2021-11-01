November deadlines for entering 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show competitive events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will take place from Jan. 8-15, and Pennsylvanians are invited to show off their skills by entering agricultural competitions during the event.

Contests include subjects such as alpacas, antique tractors, succulents, seed art, pickles, and public speaking, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The Farm Show also includes bunny hopping, square dancing, and cow milking competitions.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an annual stage where the bounty and quality of Pennsylvania agriculture shines,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

In November, deadlines to enter the competitions include:

Nov. 2 — beer

Nov. 3 — livestock

Nov. 5 — wine

Nov. 15 — cheese

Nov. 19 — cider

More information on entering competitions for the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show can be found online here.

“Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or first-timer in the show-ring or under the judges’ eyes, we hope you’ll join us to celebrate the rivalry and revelry of our $132.5 billion agriculture industry as we Harvest More in 2022,” Redding said.