MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is answering questions Tuesday about the shutdown of Three Mile Island.

TMI will close by Sept. 30.

The NRC is holding a webinar to answer public questions about the decommissioning process, long-term storage, and inspections.

The webinar begins at 1 p.m. Online registration is required.

—

Online: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5512273302890642690