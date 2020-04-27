Nursing homes, long-term care facilities to provide update Monday

Marie Lithard, right, and her neighboor Yves Chretien sit looking out of their rooms in a nursing home in Ammerschwir, France Thursday April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths around the world. In France, nursing home deaths account for more than a third of the country’s total coronavirus victims — figures the government now documents meticulously after weeks of pressure. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the fight against COVID-19 continues, health organizations in Pennsylvania are speaking out about the state of nursing homes and long-term care.

Monday at 1 p.m. a virtual press conference will be held in hopes of giving the public an update on how things are going in the state’s nursing homes.

The Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, the Commonwealth’s leading long-term care advocacy grou, is set to provide the information on the state of things at our nursing homes and long-term care facilities as those places work to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Among the topics set to be discussed are funding needs, testing shortages, personal protective equipment shortages, workforce challenges, and state and government collaboration.