Nyes Road in Lower Paxton Township begins long-term closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers in Dauphin County are advised a long-term closure and detour will begin on Nyes Road (Route 2019) at the intersection with Devonshire Heights Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Starting Monday, June 22 an approximately 110-day detour will be in place using Old Jonestown Road, Jonestown Road, Walnut Street, and Route 3024 (Locust Lane). A safety improvement project is underway at the intersection.

Devonshire Heights Road currently is closed at Nyes Road for roadway realignment and profiling work, and the installation of new stormwater, sanitary sewer, and gas lines. An approximately 160-day detour using Beaver Road, Johnson Road, Old Jonestown Road and Deaven Road, was implemented on May 4.

For more information on projects occurring this year, visit projects.penndot.gov.