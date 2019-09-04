Officials anticipate Dauphin County Prison reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Calls for reform regarding the Dauphin County Prison have been made following the death of 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley, who died while in custody.

Brandon Flood is Secretary of the Board of Pardons. Flood holds a seat on the County’s newly formed Community Advisory Committee.

County Corrections Director, Brian Clark hosted committee members, in addition to them, State Representative Patty Kim and State Senator John DiSanto joined the party for a tour.

Flood believed that the time spent in the facility yielded positive results.

“We got a chance to meet with inmates and listen to some of their concerns,” said Flood, “There were no correctional officers in the room.”

Prison officials have spoken about approving outdoor recreation for inmates. State Representative Patty Kim agrees that having outdoor recreation time will have a positive impact on the prison population.

Kim says that she also spoke to Director Clark about the importance of the mental health for inmates and correctional officers.

“We have to not only look out for those unincarcerated,” said Kim, “Prison can be a pressure cooker for CO’S and there needs to be a system in place that allows them to decompress while on the job.”

The committee will follow-up with Clark with a list of observations and recommendations that they expect prison officials will