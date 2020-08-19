Officials investigating 5 fires intentionally set in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Fire Department responded to five fires that officials say were intentionally set overnight in the South Allison Hill area.

The first call came in at around 12:30 a.m. and first responders stayed busy for hours following.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says an investigation is underway but these fires were intentionally lit.

Enterline said, “We brought the PSP fire investigator out, our fire investigator from Harrisburg Police Department, forensics and we have several detectives trying to work this case for who is responsible for the carnage here in the hill.”

Chief Enterline says the first fire was a rubbish fire.

We’re on the 1200 block of Market Street – the most recent of five fires that broke out overnight in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say there was another on Market, & then others on Christian & Mulberry, Evergreen & Chesnut & S 14th & Zarker. We’re working to get more info @abc27News pic.twitter.com/o2I387zFFD — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) August 19, 2020

Below are the locations of the fires:

Small rubbish fire at Heinlen and 13th street

Abandoned home on Christian and Mulberry where there was a partial building collapse

Then to an abandoned building fire on the 100 block of Evergreen Street

Abandoned garage fire on the 1400 block of Zarker Street

The most recent fire was on the 1200 block of Market Street, where we can see the two top floors were damaged.

There are no suspects at this time.

Officials say one woman was transported to Harrisburg Hospital from the Evergreen Street fire and one police officer was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injures were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.