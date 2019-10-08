Officials investigating fire at old William Penn High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the former William Penn High School on Division Street.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said crews dispatched to the building around 5:25 p.m. were able to get the smoke and flames under control quickly. He said it’s too early to tell whether the fire was intentionally set.

The former school has been closed for several years.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

