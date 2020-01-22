Officials monitoring status of Colonial Park Mall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People continue to share concerns about the future of the Colonial Park Mall. Some on social media say they’re hearing several stores will close in the next few months and the mall will close by the end of the year.

Lower Paxton Township manager Brad Gotshall is well aware of the social media buzz. He spoke with ownership in November and again on Wednesday. He says owners have given no indication that they are shutting down.

“We have not received any official notice or proposed plans to make any changes from the current model,” Gotshall said. “From their perspective, they are looking at their own economics and how to best approach things just as I am sure the stores within the mall are doing themselves.”

Gotshall said mall owners are offering flexible and attractive lease options to current and potential new businesses. He said he plans to follow up with mall management in the near future.