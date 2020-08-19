Officials still searching for missing Central Dauphin East Middle School student

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities took to the Appalachian Trail to search for a missing Dauphin County teen who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Central Dauphin East Middle School student, Destiny Snyder, 13, was last seen in her Lower Paxton Township home on Aug. 15.

Jenna Snyder, Destiny’s mother, woke up to find her daughter missing from her bedroom. She found a written note in her room but no sign of where she might be.

The family believes she left her home willingly on foot, but are unsure what happened afterward.

They also believe Destiny may be somewhere near the woods after they received a possible lead that she was heading towards the Poconos. Her family notes that she enjoys being in the woods.

Police said Tuesday, they received a tip about the 13-year-old and state police provided several troopers and horses from their mounted unit to search a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

The FBI is assisting in the search.

If you know of anyone who has seen or spoken to her since her disappearance, please call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

