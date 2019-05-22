Officials trained in car seat safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Safe Kids Dauphin County is sponsoring a four-day child safety seat training course at the Swatara Township Municipal Building.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler says getting people certified to train parents and caregivers goes a long way in protecting children.

"Four out of five car seats are not installed properly," Schreffler said. "We also see restraints that are

too loose or are not in the right positions."

Schreffler says EMS workers, firefighters and police were joined by medical professionals. She says after they receive the certification, they can provide guidance on proper installation and use.

"There is no better way to get the word out than to show people on the spot that the seat needs to be adjusted or is not positioned correctly," she said.

Swatara police Cpl. Brandon Pokrop is a certified car seat technician. He says car seat safety is not part of police academy training. Certified officers, he said, can provide valuable assistance during a traffic stop.

"In many cases, our officers can call one of the techs out," Pokrop said. "They can make that adjustment and educate the parent on how to properly install and use that seat."

Pokrop says providing that help immediate help can turn a negative traffic stop experience into a positive one.