Officials want crackdown of motorized vehicles on Greenbelt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police continue to receive calls that people are using mini-bikes and other vehicles banned from the Greenbelt.
Tom Connolly, president of the township’s board of commissioners, says now is the time to take action before something bad happens.
“We have to come up with a plan that addresses the problem directly,” Connolly said. “We need to keep people safe who are walking, running or following the rules along the Greenbelt.”
The Greenbelt is a 20-mile trail that connects parks in five municipalities. Connolly says it will take all interested parties to make a difference.
“I plan on contacting the county,” he said. “We have to get everyone from all the municipalities on the same page and put together a coordinated effort that will help stop people from using motorized vehicles on the entire Greenbelt.”
Connolly says an estimated 200,000 people used the Greenbelt in 2019. He says it’s important that people feel safe when using the trail.