Officials want crackdown of motorized vehicles on Greenbelt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​Swatara Township police continue to receive calls that people are using mini-bikes and other ​vehicles banned from the Greenbelt.

Tom Connolly, president of the township’s board of commissioners, says​ now is the time to take action before something bad happens.

“We have to come up with a plan that addresses ​the problem directly,” Connolly said. “We need to keep people safe who are walking, running or following the rules along ​the Greenbelt.”

The Greenbelt is a 20-mile trail that connects parks in five municipalities. Connolly says it will take all interested ​parties to make a difference.

“I plan on contacting the county,” he said. “We have to get everyone from all the ​municipalities on the same page and put together a coordinated effort that will help stop people from using motorized vehicles​ on the entire Greenbelt.”​​

Connolly says an estimated 200,000 people used the Greenbelt in 2019. He says it’s important that people ​feel safe when using the trail.