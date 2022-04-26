HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An unexpected discovery just happened in Dauphin County. Estate Auction Company was going through boxes for an upcoming sale, and in one of them was a cigar box containing what appeared to be costume jewelry.

Most of the box’s contents were costume jewelry, except for a diamond ring, which was appraised by a local jeweler.

“The value of the appraisal was — this is a jeweler’s appraisal — $225,000,” John Jacobs with Estate Auction Company said. “We weren’t sitting down at the time, but we did sit down after we saw that.”

The family that owns it had no idea what they had. The ring will be part of the upcoming auction.