HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The old Salvation Army building on Green and Cumberland Streets in Midtown will become a place to call home for many people.

The former Salvation Army complex has been in that area for over 60 years but moved to its new location three years ago. The facility is now in the works to become the Midtown Lofts.

“Beforehand, this wasn’t an option here, now today it is,” City of Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams (D) said.

The Midtown Lofts will soon give families a place to create memories, and call home.

Mayor Wanda Williams says housing can be a huge challenge for many because of the costs that come with it.

“I see too many families being put out in the street coming to the City of Harrisburg, since I’ve been in office January 3 I must have had 20 – 25 families come and say they could not afford the increase of the rental fees,” Mayor Williams said.

“There’s no doubt we are in a housing crisis,” Dauphin County George Hartwick III said.

However, a major goal is to have blighted areas turned into affordable housing.

“As the City goes, so does the entire region and our partnerships to ensure that we have adequate housing for residents in the city of Harrisburg,” Hartwick said.

Midtown Lofts will come with new plumbing, electrical, and much more.

Construction crews say with crises happening across the Nation, having a place to live should not be one of them.

“Again, with inflation, interest rates it’s tough you know there’s a waiting list for almost every project for people that are looking for housing,” Jonathan Bowser with Integrated Development Partners said.

The 16-unit complex will range from 850 to 1,400 dollars.

“So it’s really a thriving neighborhood, and so it was kind of an easy decision for us knowing that there’s a need for housing here in the City,” Bowser said.

Mayor Williams says she’s looking for developers to come to the City of Harrisburg who could help with affordable housing.

As for the midtown lofts, construction is expected to take about 8 – 10 months.