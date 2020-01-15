Old William Penn school still on market; some say developers showing interest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​​William Penn High School in Harrisburg’s uptown closed its doors for good in 2010.

Attorney Corky Goldstein graduated with the class of ​1958. He lives near the complex and hopes the building is sold soon.

“When you walk past it, you can see the ​crumbling steps,” Goldstein said. “I think the property has a tremendous value to the area, especially if the right developer is involved.”

Goldstein says he’s aware of a few potential buyers and would not be surprised if a deal is reached by the end of the year.

​​In late 2019, school district receiver Dr. Janet Samuels renewed a contract with a commercial real estate firm to keep the sale price at $2.5 million. Beau Brown, a commercial real estate broker, says that may be part of the problem.

“In my opinion, that may be a little high,” Brown said. “Also, in the past, it was not clear who was making the decisions within the administration, and that may have hampered sale efforts.”​​

Brown toured the building several months ago. He says the foundation appears to be strong, but a lot of work and investment would be needed​ to turn the former school into a positive force in the neighborhood.

‘There is the potential for a mix-use,” Brown said. “The parking is ideal for an office building and so many​ other options, including housing.”​​

ABC27 reached out to the Harrisburg School District. We were told no one was available for comment.