Old William Penn school still on market; some say developers showing interest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – William Penn High School in Harrisburg’s uptown closed its doors for good in 2010.
Attorney Corky Goldstein graduated with the class of 1958. He lives near the complex and hopes the building is sold soon.
“When you walk past it, you can see the crumbling steps,” Goldstein said. “I think the property has a tremendous value to the area, especially if the right developer is involved.”
Goldstein says he’s aware of a few potential buyers and would not be surprised if a deal is reached by the end of the year.
In late 2019, school district receiver Dr. Janet Samuels renewed a contract with a commercial real estate firm to keep the sale price at $2.5 million. Beau Brown, a commercial real estate broker, says that may be part of the problem.
“In my opinion, that may be a little high,” Brown said. “Also, in the past, it was not clear who was making the decisions within the administration, and that may have hampered sale efforts.”
Brown toured the building several months ago. He says the foundation appears to be strong, but a lot of work and investment would be needed to turn the former school into a positive force in the neighborhood.
‘There is the potential for a mix-use,” Brown said. “The parking is ideal for an office building and so many other options, including housing.”
ABC27 reached out to the Harrisburg School District. We were told no one was available for comment.