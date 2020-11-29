One arrested for late-night homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night a man was shot on the 2400 block of N 4th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

Police found the victim laying in the street and he was rushed to the local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Kenyatta Williams of Harrisburg had allegedly gotten into an altercation with the victim and was responsible for the shooting.

Williams has been taken into custody and is charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.