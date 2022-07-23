DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man died after a crash on Interstate 81 South on Friday, July 22.

According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a 37-year-old man died after a crash occurred near mile marker 77 at around 11:39 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the release, a 56-year-old Ohio man who was traveling in a Freightliner tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash, however, he was not injured.

The release did not release any details as to what caused the crash, and PSP is still investigating the crash at this time.