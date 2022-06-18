HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 18.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the city’s first block of North 16th Street for a report of shots fired and that person was struck. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for care but died of his injuries soon after.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.