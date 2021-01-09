One dead in Susquehanna Township, apparent hit-and-run

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Saturday morning state troopers located a deceased victim in the area of Exit 69 off of I-81 Northbound.

The victim was apparently struck by a motor vehicle.

Troopers were dispatched to the area after a report of a person standing near the highway.

No vehicles were located in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pa. State Police, Harrisburg station at 717-671-7500.

