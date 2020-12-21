One hospitalized after late-night shooting in Harrisburg, police still investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting in Harrisburg late Sunday night sent at least one person to the hospital, according to authorities.
The victim was found by police on the 2000 block of Mulberry Street and was transported to a hospital, their condition is not being released.
Police are still investigating this incident.
