One hospitalized after shooting in Harrisburg

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police say one victim was taken to the hospital for several gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Hummel Street, at around 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they located a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going, and anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

