One hurt after early morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a shooting occurred in Harrisburg during the morning hours of Thursday, Jan 20.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Harrisburg Police responded to a local hospital at around 8:45 a.m. They learned from the victim that a shooting took place in the area of the 500 block of South Front Street in Harrisburg. The victim apparently heard a shot and realized they had been hit.

Officers searched around the area for evidence and witnesses to the incident. The victim is expected to make a fulll recovery and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Harrisburg Police. You can also submit a tip using the CRIMEWATCH website by clicking here.