One injured in Harrisburg Christmas Eve house fire

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a house fire in Harrisburg on Thursday night between 18th and Zarker Street, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

The victim is being treated for burns but there is no word on what caused the fire.

