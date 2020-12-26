One injured in Harrisburg Christmas Eve house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a house fire in Harrisburg on Thursday night between 18th and Zarker Street, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.
The victim is being treated for burns but there is no word on what caused the fire.
TOP STORIES
- Hanover TrueNorth staff killed at residential site Christmas Eve
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 14,755 new cases in two days, 605,141 total as of Dec. 26, 2020
- Christmas homicide in Harrisburg, suspect in police custody
- FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville