HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting on the 1500 block of South 15th Street that left one injured.

Harrisburg police reported to the scene on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. for a reported shooting and discovered one person hurt. They were immediately transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.