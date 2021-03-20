One injured in late afternoon shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg have responded to a shots fired call near the corner of Forrest St. and Moore St. in Harrisburg late Saturday afternoon.

One person was transported to an area hospital though the condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.