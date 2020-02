HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured near Fourth and Emerland streets Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired and discovered one victim with a gunshot wound. They are expected to survive.

This shooting adds to the mounting issue the city has had with a recent violence uptick.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.