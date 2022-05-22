HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 22.

According to police, at around 2:15 a.m., officers were in the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots fired. Officers were able to locate an adult female victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the area of North Second Street and Barbara Street.

Officers were able to give emergency aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

She was transported to a local hospital for emergency care, where she has been listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.