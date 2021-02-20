One killed and two injured in I-81 crash near Hershey-Manada Hill exit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two vehicles were involved in a fatal car crash on Southbound I-81 in Dauphin county Friday night, according to Pa. State Police.

The driver of one vehicle was heading north on I-81 when he crossed the center median and continued north in the southbound lanes before hitting another vehicle around the Hershey-Manada Hill exit.

The male driver of the first vehicle died and the driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit were taken to Hershey Medical Center for unknown injuries.