HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

On Saturday July 16 just after midnight, Harrisburg Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Market and Evergreen Streets.

Upon the officers arrival they were directed to the area of Evergreen and Haehnlen Streets, and upon checking that area officers located a deceased adult male.

Police say the deceased male was a gunshot victim, and an investigation was initiated. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.