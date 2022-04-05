HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Jeremy Bailey in relation to the deaths of Leonard Quattlebaum and Nelbenson Sanchez, who died of gunshot wounds last Sunday in another violent weekend in Harrisburg.

Bailey was transported to Dauphin County Central Booking for processing and arraignment, but Harrisburg Police are also looking for Brooke Bechtold, who is wanted for her involvement in the incident.

Bailey was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, firearms violations, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a CRIMEWATCH from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Bechtold is wanted for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Quattlebaum and Sanchez were shot near 13th and Derry streets. One of the men was found wounded in front of a corner store, and the other was found a block away from the scene where he had collapsed.

Anyone with information about the incident or Bechtold’s location is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or Detective Brian Carriere at 717-255-3151 or Bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov. Tips can also be submitted through CRIMEWATCH.