One dead, 4 injured in Hershey fire

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters found a body when they were called to a house fire Thursday morning in the 500-block of West Chocolate Avenue.

Authorities have not released the person's name. Neighbors told ABC27 News that a couple and their child escaped but the man's mother did not.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m.

We're told two police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were injured. One was treated at the scene and the other was treated at a hospital and released.

About 75 firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties were called to the scene.

"The crews got here and found heavy fire coming out of the side doors," Hershey Fire Chief Patrick Leonard said. "The crews got here and found heavy fire coming out of the side doors, made an aggressive attack, not only an attack but aggressive moves to do search and rescue of any possible victims that might be trapped."

The cause of the fire has not been determined.