One wounded after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — One person was shot during the evening hours of Friday, Jan 28. in Harrisburg.

Police told abc27 that one person was shot in the chest near the intersection of North 16th and Market streets in the Allison Hill neighborhood in the city. Crime scene tape blocked off the area around 8 p.m.

The condition of the individual shot or the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

