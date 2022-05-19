(WHTM) – One person has been shot in Harrisburg in the area of Thomas and Market Streets about one block from Harrisburg High School.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Harrisburg, a male victim was shot around 3 p.m. and is in critical but stable condition. Police tell abc27 they believe the incident started over a fight between the victim and shooter.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is cooperating with police.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The victim told police he knows the shooter and police believe this was a targeted shooting.

The shooter is not currently in custody but city officials say the public is not in danger.