One shot in Harrisburg, police investigating incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot on the 200 block of Verbeke St. Wednesday night, according to Harrisburg police.

Police were investigating a report of shots fired where they found shell casings on Verbeke St.

While at the scene police were told a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital in stable condition.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating this incident but believe it was isolated and not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted here.

