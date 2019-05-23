HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Investigators are working to find what started the fire that killed one woman and injured four first responders.

Police and firefighters spent all day Thursday on West Chocolate Avenue in Derry Township.

An off-duty firefighter and a Derry Township police officer were the first at the scene. They were two of many who tried to save the 49-year-old woman inside, but the smoke got too strong.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

"Six o'clock in the morning and I look out and I see all these firetrucks coming up," said Bob Savage, a neighbor.

"They were stopping in front of my house, so I panicked and I ran out here," said Nita Blakenship, who lives nearby.

Neighbors woke up to chaos.

"I could hear that lady there screaming, 'My baby, My baby," said Blakenship.

Neighbors say a young couple and their child got out safely.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also injured. One was treated at the scene and another was taken to the hospital and then released.

"It's devastating to them that they were not able to get back there and pull somebody out," Derry Township police Chief Garth Warner said.

"Life safety is our first priority," Hershey Fire Chief Patrick Leonard said. "Saving property is our second, and in that whole mix, we have to protect our own."

About 75 firefighters were called to battle the blaze.

"The crews got here and found heavy fire coming out of the side doors, made an aggressive attack," Leonard said.

The house is split up into at least two apartments. Neither family will be able to go home Thursday night. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

"Some of the neighbors, we took the little girl and tried to comfort them, but there's not much you can do in a situation like that," said Blakenship.

State police, Derry Township police, and the Dauphin County coroner's office are investigating.