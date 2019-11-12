Homicide in Uptown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Latest in the Harrisburg homicide:

6:29 p.m.

A man was found dead behind an SUV on Lexington Street near the intersection of Radnor Street and reportedly died from a torso gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was from the area.

—–

6:13 p.m.

The ‘police incident’ is reported to be a homicide. Police say a man was shot and killed in uptown.

—–

6:04 p.m.

There is currently a ‘police incident’ on Radnor and Lexington streets.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

